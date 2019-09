The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this person, who is wanted in connection with a liquor store robbery in September.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a burglary of a liquor store earlier this month.

The department said the burglary occurred on Sept. 12 at the Soni Liquor, located at 3760 Bernard Street. The suspect forced entry into the business and stole cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets, the department said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.