BPD looking for suspect wanted in Carl’s Jr. armed robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a Carl’s Jr. last month.

The department said the robbery occurred on Jan. 27 at the Carl’s Jr. located at 815 Real Road. The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm at employees and demanded money before fleeing on foot, BPD said.

The suspect is described as black, in his 40s, 5’11”, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and bright blue shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call BPD at 661-327-7111.