BPD looking for suspect wanted in Apple Store theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for theft at an Apple Store.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 14 at the Apple Store, located at 2701 Ming Avenue. The suspect cut the security cable attached to a demo cell phone and then fled from the business with the phone.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or black, with a light complexion, 20-25 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.