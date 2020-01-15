BPD looking for suspect, vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a non-injury hit-and-run last year.

The department said the collision occurred at about 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 9 in a parking lot in the 800 block of 34th Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a black man, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall, about 200 lbs., with short black hair. He was driving a small blue SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.