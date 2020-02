The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a burglary yesterday.

The department said the burglary occurred at around 9:50 a.m. at a residence in the 12700 block of Sable Creek Drive. The vehicle is described as a grey 2004 to 2007 Jaguar XJ model, with a silver or faded grey rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s location is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.