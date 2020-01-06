BPD looking for suspect in vehicle burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a vehicle burglary last month.

The department said several burglaries occurred on Dec. 12 in the early morning hours in the 2300 Block of Woolard Drive. The following day, one of the victims observed a man in the neighborhood in possession of several items that were taken during one of the burglaries.

The department said the victim took a photograph of the man, who is described as white, approximately 30 years old, with a goatee beard and missing front tooth. He was wearing black sunglasses, a white t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.