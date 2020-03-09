BPD looking for suspect in vandalism of residence

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who threw rocks at the front door of a residence.

The department said the vandalism took place on Sunday at around 11:32 a.m. in the 5800 block of Dorset Drive. The suspect was observed on a doorbell camera throwing two rocks at the victim’s front door, causing approximately $2,000 dollars in damage.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20’s, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall and up to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late-2000’s silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.