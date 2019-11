The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for a theft from a vehicle last week.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 15 in the 700 block of Quintana Drive. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a slim build. He was wearing a black or white hat, a sweatshirt with the word “Power” on the back and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.