BPD looking for suspect in residential burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a residential burglary last week.

The department said the burglary occurred on Jan. 9 at about 5:48 p.m. at a residence in the 10700 block of Brimhall Road. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 lbs., slim build, with short black hair, dark complexion, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.