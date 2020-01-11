BPD looking for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Home Depot last year.

The department said the robbery occurred at the Home Depot located at 4700 Gosford Rd on Oct. 16. The suspect is described as a white male, 20s-30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim build, brown hair, green eyes.

He was wearing a green long-sleeved t-shirt with an unknown white logo on the front and left and logo/words on back, dark pants, a black case on a back belt and black shoes. He was armed with a knife, according to BPD.