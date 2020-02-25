BPD looking for suspect in hit-and-run collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision last month.

The department said the collision occurred on Jan. 31 at around 7:04 p.m. in the area of Mohawk Street and Latina Drive. The vehicle collided with a motorcycle in the area, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

The driver is described as a possibly Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s, heavyset, short, with possibly shaved hair. The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer model four-door sedan, possibly a Lexus, with damage to the rear driver’s side quarter panel, BPD said.

The suspect vehicle and driver are believed to reside in the area of Mohawk Street and Latina Drive, the department said.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or the vehicle are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.