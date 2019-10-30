Breaking News
BPD looking for suspect in Guard Dog Self Storage burglary

Local News

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for suspect(s) in a burglary at Guard Dog Self Storage earlier this month. 

The department said the burglary happened on Oct. 3 at approximately 5 p.m. at 111 30th St. The suspect(s) burglarized one of the storage units. There is no suspect description at this time, but the suspect vehicle is described as a white late 1990s or early 2000s-model Chevrolet S-10 truck.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

