BPD looking for suspect in attempted carjacking

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an attempted carjacking last month.

The department said the incident occurred in the 2400 block of Columbus Street on Dec. 12. The suspect approached two customers exiting a nearby restaurant and assaulted them while attempting to take their vehicle, BPD said. The man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

He has been described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 120 lbs., with shaggy brown hair and goatee. He was wearing a white t-shirt and navy blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.