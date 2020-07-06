BPD looking for several suspects in Rite Aid burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for several suspects wanted in a burglary at a Rite Aid earlier this year.

The department said the burglary occurred on May 31 at around 9:56 p.m. at the Rite Aid located at 431 34th Street. Several of the suspects were wearing face coverings. The more identifiable suspects are described as:

Black woman in her 20’s, black French braided hair with brown eyes. She was wearing a denim jacket, multi-color shirt, shorts and white sandals.

Black man in his 20’s wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes.

Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.