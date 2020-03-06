BPD looking for residential burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a residential burglary last month.

The department said the burglary occurred in the 10000 block of Eagles View Drive on Feb. 13 at around 10:40 a.m. The suspect was observed ringing the victim’s doorbell and attempting to open the front door. The man eventually gained entry into the residence through a window.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 18 to 20 years old, thin build, with a blue zip-up jacket, white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.