BPD looking for missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 64-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Josefina Garcia was last seen around 12 p.m. near the Dollar Tree on Stockdale Highway and California Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to family. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown pants, black tennis shoes and carrying a beige purse.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.