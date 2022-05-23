BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14, was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21. He is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away.

Flores is described as Hispanic, five feet eleven inches, 280 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatshorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.