BPD looking for teen missing since Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a teen who has been missing since last week.

The department said 15-year-old Jada Praseuth was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of Mardal Avenue. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Praseuth is described as being Asian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with burgundy hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.