BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since November.

The department said 36-year-old Michael Henderson has been missing since Nov. 4. He has been described as black, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. BPD said it is likely that he is living out on the streets.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.