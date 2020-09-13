BPD looking for missing at-risk woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a young woman who has been missing for more than a week.

The department said 20-year-old Arika Galaviz was last seen on Sept. 3 on the corner of Pacific and Owens streets. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, around 120 pounds with bleached hair.

Galaviz’s family said she is at risk because she is missing without her medication.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.