BPD looking for missing at-risk woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing at-risk woman.

The department said 68-year-old Susan Fairgood was last seen today in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Brimhall Road. She is considered at risk due to medical conditions. Fairgood is described as being Black, 5 feet tall, around 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a purple sweater with a pink heart on the front and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides. Anyone with information on Fairgood’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.