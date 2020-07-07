BPD looking for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing teen who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

The department said 17-year-old Katlyn Kinoshita was last seen on July 4 at 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Monitor Street. She has been described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 162 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

BPD said she was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Kinoshita may be in the company of a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall wearing a white shirt and occupying a black two-door sedan, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding Kinoshita’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.