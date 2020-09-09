BPD looking for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a teen who has been missing since Sunday.

The department said 13-year-old Manuel Carreno was last seen at 8 p.m. in the 11200 block of Vista Del Valle Dr. Manuel is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away.

He is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Manuel’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.