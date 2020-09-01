BPD looking for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk teen who went missing on Monday.

The department said 17-year-old Iris Castro was last seen in the 7000 block of Auburn Street. Castro is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away, according to BPD.

She is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 96 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on Castro’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.