BPD looking for missing at-risk 35-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk man.

The department says 35-year-old Justin Daniel Root was last seen on April 3 at about 9:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace. He is considered at-risk due to making suicidal statements prior to leaving his residence.

Root is described as being White, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes, and brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and silver chain.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.