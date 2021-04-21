BPD looking for missing at-risk 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

The department said 13-year-old Mia Martinez was last seen on Tuesday in the 1200 block of

Townsley Ave. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. Martinez is described as being Hispanic, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is described as last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.