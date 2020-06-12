BPD looking for missing 5-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 5-year-old boy in a possible parental concealment case.

The department said Damian Ruiz was last seen at a residence in the 6000 block of Chicory Drive during the week of June 1. Damian is believed to be in the company of Patricia Crocker, who was the girlfriend of his legal guardian, who is currently in police custody.

BPD said Damian has been living with Crocker for several years and is not believed to be in any imminent danger. His other legal guardian is now trying to determine his location. The department said it is believed that Crocker and the child’s father are trying to conceal him.

Crocker has been described as white, 41 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Damian is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, 100 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.