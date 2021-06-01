BPD looking for missing 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

The department said 14-year-old Jesse Addington was last seen on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road. He is considered at-risk due to age. Addington is described as being white, 5’10” tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black & white striped shorts and a black Raiders baseball cap, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Addington’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.