BPD looking for missing 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

The department said 13-year-old Arianna Perez was last seen on Saturday in the 3500 block of White Lane. Arianna is considered at-risk due to her age. She is described as being white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Arianna has a hoop-style nose piercing and shaved “slits” in her eyebrows, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Arianna’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.