BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since April 28.

The department said Kayla Ortiz ran away from home and is not considered at risk, having run away four times in the past 60 days.

Anyone with information on Kayla’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.