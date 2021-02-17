BPD looking for missing at-risk 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

The department said 13-year-old Fabiola Garcia was last seen on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Amburket Way. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. Garcia is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known at this time what she was wearing prior to her disappearance, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on Fabiola’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.