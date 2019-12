BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for vandalizing Planz Elementary School last month.

The department said on Nov. 16, several windows were found broken at the school, located at 2400 Planz Road. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a medium build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts, white shoes and socks and red baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.