BPD looking for man who stole from vehicle in Walmart parking lot

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing from a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot earlier this year.

The department said the theft occurred on Aug. 29 at around 10:45 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 6225 Panama Lane. The suspect was seen taking items from the bed of a truck belonging to the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, medium build, with short hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a white button-up shirt and black shorts and was driving a white 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado single-cab pickup.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.