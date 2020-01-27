BPD looking for man wanted in Walgreens robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a robbery at Walgreens last week.

The department said the incident occurred on Jan. 21 at the Walgreens located at 40 Chester Avenue. The suspect entered the business and began concealing items in his backpack. When the suspect was confronted by staff, the suspect assaulted staff and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as black, about 19 years old, slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.