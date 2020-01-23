BPD looking for man wanted in vehicle burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a vehicle burglary this month.

The department said the burglary occurred on Jan. 14 at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue. The suspect shattered a window on the victim’s vehicle and removed their property.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race wearing dark clothing. The suspect vehicle is a mid- to late-2000’s sedan, similar to a Nissan or Lexus, with rear tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle are urged to call 661-327-7111.