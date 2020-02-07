BPD looking for man wanted in vehicle burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a vehicle burglary last month.

The department said the offense occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 1900 block of Columbus Street. The occupant of the suspect vehicle shattered the victim’s vehicle window and removed their property.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, unknown age, up to 6 feet tall, medium to heavy build, wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and brown or black work boots.

The vehicle is an early-2000’s faded black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows chrome rear wheels and a black front left wheel, black luggage rails on the roof, chrome running boards and a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or the vehicle can call BPD at 661-327-7111.