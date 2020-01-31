BPD looking for man wanted in vandalism, attempted theft at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a vandalism and attempted theft last year.

The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, located at 4530 Ming Avenue. The suspect attempted to force open an ATM machine, causing damage.

The man is described as black, in his 20s or 30s, tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with light-colored sleeves, multi-camouflage printed backpack with embroidery on the inside, dark pants, black shoes with while soles, riding a purple bicycle with green pedals.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.