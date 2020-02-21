BPD looking for man wanted in theft at McDonald’s

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a theft at a McDonald’s last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 29 at the McDonald’s located at 6707 Panama Lane. The victim met the suspect to purchase a cell phone. During the purchase, the suspect fled with the victim’s money and the cell phone.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20’s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 lbs., with short curly hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve brown sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.