BPD looking for man wanted in strong-arm robbery at 7-Eleven

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected in a strong-arm robbery at a 7-Eleven store last month.

The department said the robbery occurred on Oct. 24 at the 7-Eleven located at 3601 Stockdale Highway. The suspect assaulted the clerk when he attempted to stop him from stealing beer. The man is described as white or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, 240 pounds with tattoos across his chest. He was seen wearing a grey hat, white tank top and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.