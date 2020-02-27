BPD looking for man wanted in storage facility burglary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a burglary at a storage facility last month.

The department said the incident occurred on Jan. 10 at the StorQuest Self Storage, located at 4601 White Lane. The suspect forced open a storage compartment on a stored recreational vehicle and removed the loss. 

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black-colored hooded sweatshirt, black oversized shorts and black converse. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News