BPD looking for man wanted in Prime Sports Nutrition burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a burglary at Prime Sports Nutrition earlier this month.

The department said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Prime Sports Nutrition, located at 4800 White Lane, Suite G. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing a baseball hat with a purple brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on each sleeve, a black shirt, light blue jeans, black and tan shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call BPD at 661-327-7111.