The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting from an Office Depot last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 23 at the Office Depot located at 8800 Rosedale Hwy. The suspect is described as white, in his mid 30’s, medium build, wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.