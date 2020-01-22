BPD looking for man wanted in Mister Car Wash attempted theft, vandalism

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in an attempted theft and vandalism at a Mister Car Wash last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at the Mister Car Wash located at 3201 Panama Lane. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, 25-30 years old, 5’8”-5’10” with a thin build.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hooded sweatshirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, light grey pants, black-and-white checkered Vans tennis shoes and a navy blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.