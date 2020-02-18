BPD looking for man wanted in garage burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a garage burglary last month.

The department said the incident occurred at around 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 2500 block of Encina Street. The suspect is described as White or Hispanic, in his late 20s to early 30s, with dark short hair and a mustache. He was wearing a light-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and was driving a white Ford pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or the vehicle are encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.