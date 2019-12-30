BPD looking for man wanted in Dollar Store armed robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in September.

The department said the robbery occurred on Sept. 22 at the store located at 1616 Niles Street. The suspect has been described as white or Hispanic, in his early 20s, six feet tall, slim build with black hair and a thin moustache.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with a Nike logo, a white sweatshirt with dark spots, a long-sleeved white t-shirt, faded dark-colored shorts, white shoes, black socks. The department said he was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.