BPD looking for man wanted in Culichi Sushi and Mariscos burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a burglary at Culichi Sushi and Mariscos earlier this week.

The department said the burglary occurred on Tuesday at 6:23 a.m. at Culichi Sushi and Mariscos, located at 3017 Wilson Road. The suspect is described as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, slim build, with short dark hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat with large letters logo, dark-colored jacket with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a jacket, black pants and dark-colored shoes with white trim.

The suspect vehicle is a 1998 to 2005 two-door silver/gray Volkswagen Beetle with tinted rear windows and sunroof.

Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.