The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for vandalizing a local church last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 4 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 1900 Baker Street. The suspect broke off several handles on the church doors. He is described as white with a medium build, wearing a brown jacket, blue and white baseball cap with unknown logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call 661-327-7111.