BPD looking for man wanted in Christmas Day package theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing several packages from a residence on Christmas Day.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 25 in the 12000 block of Fairburn Way. The suspect took packages from the victim’s front porch. The man then fled the area in a white SUV.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s to 30s, tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.