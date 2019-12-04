BPD looking for man wanted in attempted rape case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an attempted rape.

The department said the incident occurred today at about 11:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue. The victim was confronted by the suspect in a vacant apartment where he attempted to sexually assault her. BPD said the victim was able to fight off the man and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25-30 years old, dark complexion, up to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150-160 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded zippered sweatshirt, dark gray socks, unknown color shorts.

The department said the victim reported he had a foul odor and could be a transient.