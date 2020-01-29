BPD looking for man wanted in assault of woman on bike path

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an assault of a woman on a bike path this morning.

The department said at around 6:29 a.m., officers responded to the 9800 block of Stockdale Highway regarding a report of an assault. Officers learned that at around 6:15 a.m., the victim was running westbound on a bike path just north of the 9600 block of Stockdale Highway. The victim was startled by the sound of a man running towards her from behind, the department said.

When she turned and faced the suspect, he grabbed her by the shoulders, BPD said. The victim was able to pepper spray the suspect and fight him off. After she was free from the man, she called 9-1-1. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim described the man as Hispanic, in his mid 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a grey/white/black camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black running- or athletic-style pants with three vertical white stripes on the sides and black Vans or Converse-style shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.